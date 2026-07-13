Dollar rises against major currencies, cryptocurrencies decline

WORLD CAPITALS, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar jumped against most of its peers. Against the yen, the US dollar was up 0.1 percent ‌at 161.92 yen.

The euro weakened 0.1 percent to $1.1403, while the British pound slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3383.

The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.6942, while its kiwi counterpart slid 0.1 percent to $0.5757.

The US dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 101.07 after rising as much as 0.2 percent ​from Friday's close to ​its highest level since 8th July.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was ​down 0.6 percent at $63,770.42, while ether slipped 1.1 percent to $1,801.28.