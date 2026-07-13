Dollar rises against major currencies, cryptocurrencies decline

WORLD CAPITALS, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar jumped against most of its peers. Against the yen, the US dollar was up 0.1 percent at 161.92 yen.
The euro weakened 0.1 percent to $1.1403, while the British pound slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3383.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.6942, while its kiwi counterpart slid 0.1 percent to $0.5757.
The US dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 101.07 after rising as much as 0.2 percent from Friday's close to its highest level since 8th July.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.6 percent at $63,770.42, while ether slipped 1.1 percent to $1,801.28.