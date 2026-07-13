Congo reports Ebola cases in 5 provinces, caseload nears 1,900

KINSHASA, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported Ebola cases in five provinces, with the nationwide tally rising to 1,873 confirmed cases, including 672 deaths, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities.

The report, covering data through Friday, listed Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo as affected provinces. Haut-Uele and Tshopo were included in the national situation report for the first time.

The report said 763 patients were in isolation or receiving hospital treatment, while the overall bed occupancy rate at treatment facilities stood at 95.1 percent. A total of 306 people have recovered, while 299 suspected cases, including 91 deaths, have been recorded.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, was declared on 15th May.