UAE strongly condemns ongoing attacks on Kuwait’s Consulate in Basra

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the ongoing attacks targeting the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in the city of Basra.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of such attacks and emphasized the need to protect diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international law and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel.

The UAE called on the Government of the Republic of Iraq to fulfil its legal obligations by ensuring the security of the Consulate General and its personnel, conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these attacks, preventing their recurrence, and taking all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.