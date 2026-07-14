Ajman CP conveys condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

DOHA, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today offered his condolences in Doha to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the passing of his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Emir of Qatar, the Al Thani family, and the government and people of the State of Qatar. He prayed to Almighty God to bestow the deceased with His abundant mercy, grant him forgiveness, and admit him into His spacious Paradise.

Sheikh Ammar also conveyed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the condolences and sympathy of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the passing of his father.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Digital Department, also extended their condolences to His Highness the Emir of Qatar.