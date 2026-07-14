Alneyadi elected to FITASC Executive Committee

LISBON,14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Suhail Alneyadi, President of the UAE Shooting Federation, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation for Hunting Weapons (FITASC) for the 2026–2030 term.

The election took place during the FITASC General Assembly, currently being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The achievement reflects the confidence enjoyed by UAE sports leaders at the international level and strengthens the country's presence in decision-making positions within global sports organisations. It also supports efforts to develop shooting sport and expand cooperation with national and continental federations.

Alneyadi said that his election to the FITASC Executive Committee represents a great responsibility and a strong motivation to continue serving and developing the sport at the international level.

He added that the achievement reflects the distinguished position the UAE has attained in global sport thanks to the unlimited support provided by the country's wise leadership.

He noted that the next phase will focus on working closely with fellow Executive Committee members to strengthen cooperation among national federations and develop programmes and initiatives that promote the sport and enhance its technical and organisational standards, contributing to its future growth worldwide.