Italy industrial production -0.3% in May: Istat

ROME, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In May, after three months of quarterly increases, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 0.3% from April, Italy's National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said.

Compared to the previous year, the calendar-adjusted index increased by 1.1%.

Istat said that the quarterly decline was widespread across all major industrial groups except energy.

On a year-on-year basis, however, "capital goods (+5%) grew significantly, while energy (+1.9%) and intermediate goods (+0.8%) grew less strongly," while consumer goods declined (-3.2%).

Among sectors, transportation equipment manufacturing recorded a +11.6%.