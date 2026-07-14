ISTANBUL, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye’s exports to the European Union reached $55 billion during the first half (January-June) of 2026, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data by Turkish Exporters Assembly.

In regard to top export destinations, Germany led with $10.1 billion, followed by Italy at $6.8 billion and Spain at $5.6 billion.

EU shipments contributed significantly to an overall global export volume of $136 billion for the first half of the year, an increase of 3.6% as compared to same period last year.