Kuwait Air Defence Forces engage six hostile missiles, 33 drones; 4 Navy personnel injured

KUWAIT, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwaiti Air Defence forces have successfully intercepted and neutralised a hostile barrage of aerial targets, including one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and 33 weaponised drones launched against the country on Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Defence announced.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Ministry of Defence Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan stated in a press release that the hostile escalation targeted several vital and civilian installations.

The successful mid-air interceptions resulted in shrapnel fallout across various residential and industrial sectors, causing some material damage.

Colonel Al-Atwan further disclosed that a Kuwaiti Navy vessel was targeted during the hostilities, resulting in the wounding of four service members.

The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to receive specialised medical attention and are currently in stable condition.