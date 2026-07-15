U.S. military resumes naval blockade of Iranian ports

WASHINGTON, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The U.S. military on Tuesday announced the resumption of the blockade of Iranian ports.

"U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

"There are currently more than 20 U.S. Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it said.

The U.S. forces carried out an additional round of strikes against Iranian targets, an hour before resuming the blockade in the strait, according to the U.S. Central Command.