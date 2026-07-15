US, Iraq discuss expanding economic, energy cooperation

WASHINGTON, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- U.S. President Donald Trump met today at the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, who is on a visit to the United States.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, expand economic cooperation, and explore opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in Iraq’s development projects, particularly in the oil sector.

President Trump noted that the United States had supported Iraq in the fight against Daesh and continues to support Prime Minister Al-Zaidi’s government in strengthening stability and advancing economic initiatives that reinforce the bilateral partnership.

He also underscored Iraq’s significant importance in the fields of energy and the global economy.

Prime Minister Al-Zaidi affirmed Iraq needs a strategic partner of the stature of the United States to overcome the economic and technological challenges it faces.

Meanwhile, the Media Office of the Prime Minister, in a statement released by the Iraqi News Agency, said that the meeting also featured an exchange of views and approaches between Iraq and the United States on bilateral relations, security and intelligence cooperation, and enhancing joint efforts to promote stability across the region.

In remarks following his meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, Prime Minister Al-Zaidi stated that his visit aims to build a strong economic partnership, focusing on opportunities that support the interests of both countries.

He noted that Iraq needs a strategic partner of the United States’ stature to overcome the economic and technological challenges it faces.

He added that the development plans and economic partnership that Iraq seeks with the United States serve the interests of Iraq in all its regions and components.