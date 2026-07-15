Kuwait contains blaze caused by Iranian assault, no casualties

KUWAIT, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Specialised firefighting divisions in Kuwait on Tuesday successfully contained and extinguished a blaze caused by the hostile Iranian aerial aggression against the country, the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced.

The official spokesperson for the KFF, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Gharib, said in a press release carried by the Kuwait News Agency, that six KFF detachments, supported by rapid-response fire suppression units from the Kuwaiti Army and the National Guard, coordinated an immediate tactical intervention to isolate and suppress the fire.

Brigadier General Al-Gharib confirmed that emergency responders neutralised the hazard at the site with zero casualties reported, noting that the losses were limited to material damage.