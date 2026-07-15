OpenAI developing AI-powered smart speaker

WASHINGTON, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI’s much-anticipated push into consumer devices is slated to begin with a mobile, screen-free smart speaker designed to be a new type of home computer for the AI era, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The product — still under development — is meant to serve as a humanlike AI companion that lives in the home. It will help control smart-home appliances, play media, answer questions, respond to messages and tap into the range of capabilities offered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.