WHO: 80% of new Ebola cases linked to unknown chains of transmission

GENEVA, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Eighty percent of new Ebola cases in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are emerging from unknown chains of transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Tuesday, a sign the outbreak is spreading faster than health officials can track despite an expanding response.
Congo has been battling an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola since May, with no approved treatment or vaccine. The Africa Centres for Disease Control said it is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on the continent.
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has increased to 2,011, including 754 deaths, government data showed on Tuesday.
The country's public health institute said in its latest report that 54 new cases were detected on Monday in Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele provinces.