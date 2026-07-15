Dollar extends decline after retreating from two-week high

HONG KONG, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar extended its weakness on Wednesday after tumbling from ​a two-week high.

Against the yen, the dollar fetched 162.08, down 0.1 percent. The euro and the British pound each gained 0.1 percent, trading at $1.1433 and $1.3401, respectively.

The New Zealand dollar was also well bid at $0.5819, hovering around its strongest level in ​a month, while the Australian dollar was steady at $0.6983.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a ​basket of six peers, was a shade weaker at 100.81. It fell 0.35 percent in the previous session for its biggest pullback in nearly two weeks, which dragged the index down from the highest level since 2nd ​July.