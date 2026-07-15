Jordan air defence systems intercept, neutralise three Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's air defence systems intercepted and shot down three ballistic missiles that breached the Kingdom's airspace from Iranian territory early Wednesday morning, an official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the General Command said there were no casualties or material damage.

It added that Royal Engineering Corps teams handled the fallen debris across several locations in accordance with approved technical and security protocols, taking all necessary precautions to secure the sites and ensure public safety.

The source stressed that the Armed Forces will respond to any breach of Jordanian airspace or threat to the Kingdom in accordance with the established rules of engagement and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Jordan's sovereignty and preserve its national security without hesitation.