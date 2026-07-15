Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy's National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, on Tuesday to mark France's National Day.

The reception, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, a number of senior officials, Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to the UAE, and members of the French community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Niemtchinow highlighted the historic and strategic relations between France and the UAE, noting that they have witnessed continuous growth in recent years.

He said bilateral ties continue to expand across various sectors, driven by the vision and directives of the leadership of both friendly countries, expressing his aspiration to further strengthen cooperation and partnership in a manner that serves mutual interests and brings prosperity to the two peoples.