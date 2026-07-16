Ninth National Service Career Fair opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, today inaugurated the ninth edition of the National Service Career Fair, which is taking place from 15 to 17 July 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. The fair aims to support and empower National Service and Reserve recruits, helping facilitate their entry into the labour market by connecting them with career pathways and employment opportunities across the government and private sectors.

Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi also toured the fair, accompanied by Major General Staff Issa Rashid Al Muhairi, Head of the National Service and Reserve Authority, along with several senior officers and officials. During the tour, they reviewed the employment opportunities, initiatives, and programmes offered by the participating entities, which aim to empower National Service and Reserve recruits and prepare them to contribute to various vital sectors, thereby supporting sustainable development and strengthening the competitiveness of the United Arab Emirates.

On this occasion, Major General Staff Issa Rashid Al Muhairi said: “The National Service Career Fair embodies the wise leadership’s vision of investing in Emirati citizens as the nation’s most valuable asset and the principal driving force behind its comprehensive development.

The event builds on the National Service and Reserve Authority’s ongoing efforts to empower National Service recruits, enhance their readiness to pursue promising career pathways, and make full use of the discipline, commitment, and sense of responsibility they have acquired. It also helps provide various sectors with qualified national talent capable of advancing the country’s continued growth and development.

“We believe that the impact of National Service extends far beyond the period of duty itself, becoming a fundamental pillar in shaping character and enabling recruits to contribute actively to the service of the nation. In this spirit, we continue to create quality opportunities that harness the capabilities of the nation’s youth across the government and private sectors, while strengthening the role of institutions as active partners in building a competitive economy founded on knowledge and innovation, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the UAE’s vision for the future.”

The fair brings together more than 55 government and private sector entities, alongside nine higher education institutions, providing an integrated platform for professional networking, career guidance, and professional development. It also strengthens the alignment between educational outcomes and labour market requirements, with the aim of reaching more than 20,000 Emirati men and women.

The National Service Career Fair is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority, and is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding. The event is supported by INDEX Media, ADNOC Technical Academy, EDGE Group, University of Kalba, University of Al Dhaid, Space42, Higher Colleges of Technology, SLB, and Bin Hamoodah Group.