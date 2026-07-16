Kuwait air defences respond to hostile Iranian drone attacks

KUWAIT, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that its air defenses are actively engaging with drone threats amid the ongoing treacherous Iranian aggression.

In a press statement, carried by KUNA, the General Staff stated that any sounds of explosions that may be heard are the result of ongoing interception operations of hostile missiles and drones.

It urged the public to be calm and follow safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.