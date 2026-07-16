Kuwaiti, Omani FMs discuss regional de-escalation efforts

KUWAIT, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad AlSabah on Wednesday conferred via telephone with Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid

Badr Al-Busaidi to review the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape in the region.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions

focused on the security ramifications of the recent regional escalation and explored strategic

pathways to defuse mounting tensions.

During the call, the two top diplomats emphasised the critical need for coordinated efforts to

defuse tension, advocate for diplomatic channels and peaceful solutions to safeguard

regional security and stability.