International Coalition downs drones over Erbil

ERBIL, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil, with no casualties reported.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council said the Coalition air defence systems successfully shot down the drones as they flew over the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to its statement, all eight drones were destroyed before reaching their intended targets, and no injuries or damage were reported. The CTD added that the security situation in Erbil remains calm despite the incident.