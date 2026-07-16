EU urges Washington to exempt key exports from 15% tariff

BRUSSELS, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has proposed a broad list of European products it wants exempted from the United States' 15% tariff under the EU-US Turnberry agreement, arguing that Brussels has already fulfilled its commitments under the trade pact.

According to a proposal, the Commission is urging Washington to apply standard US tariff rates to hundreds of EU exports, ranging from premium agri-food products such as Roquefort cheese and olive oil to industrial robots, semiconductor equipment, and medical devices.

The document states that the European Union has already implemented its side of the agreement by eliminating tariffs on hundreds of US industrial and agricultural products from July 1, following the tariff deal reached in Turnberry, Scotland, last summer.

The proposed exemption list includes several of Europe's best-known food and beverage exports to the United States. Among dairy products, Roquefort and Pecorino are the only cheeses specifically identified, alongside a broader category covering whole-wheel sheep's milk cheeses, including varieties suitable for grating.