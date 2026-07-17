Twenty-nine countries sign agreement to establish World AI Cooperation Organisation

SHANGHAI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-nine countries on Thursday signed an agreement in Shanghai on establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO), Xinhua news agency reported.

The WAICO will be an independent intergovernmental international organisation headquartered in Shanghai, according to the agreement.

Representatives from the 29 countries, including Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia and Indonesia, signed the agreement, making their countries the WAICO's founding members.

The organisation will uphold the purposes of the UN Charter, be committed to extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit and adhere to a people-centred approach, according to the agreement.

It aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on AI, ensuring that AI is beneficial, safe and fair, thereby promoting its healthy and orderly development to benefit all humanity.