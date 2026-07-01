Indonesia expects $37.8 billion revenue from LNG project

JAKARTA, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia expects to generate about US$37.8 billion in direct state revenue from the newly launched Abadi Masela Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.

Speaking at the project's groundbreaking ceremony in Tanimbar Islands Regency, Maluku, Lahadalia said the National Strategic Project was expected to deliver significant economic and fiscal benefits.

"The Abadi Masela Project is projected to deliver significant economic and fiscal benefits, including increasing state revenue with estimated direct government income of around US$37.8 billion," he said as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

The government also expects the project to contribute about US$6.43 billion in indirect tax revenue, Lahadalia added.

He mentioned the project will also have a substantial impact on employment. During the construction phase, it is expected to create around 12,000 direct jobs. Once the operations begin, the Abadi Masela gas field is expected to employ approximately 800 to 1,000 workers.