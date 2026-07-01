Kuwait army intercepts Iranian ballistic missiles, UAVs

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti army has engaged and intercepted a number of

ballistic missiles and hostile unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) since early Friday, said the

army general staff.

In a press statement, carried by KUNA, Spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense Col. Saud Al-Atwan said the heinous Iranian aggression has targeted several vital military facilities and camps in

the country, injuring several personnel of the Kuwaiti Ground Forces.

The injured personnel were given due medical care and are in stable condition, the spokesman reassured.

He noted that several vital and civilian facilities, including a power and water desalination

station, were targeted in the attacks, leading to a fire and causing damage to the station's

facilities and electricity generation units.

He pointed out that shrapnel falling into several locations across the country due to missile

and UAV attacks resulted in material damage, but no casualties.