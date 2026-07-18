Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes rises to 5,069

CARACAS, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from last month's earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 5,069 with most casualties occurring in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira, the country's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Friday.

Rodriguez indicated that a total of 16,740 people have been injured.

He said as many as 21,235 people have been accommodated at 107 temporary camps, and 10,063 tonnes of food were distributed to those affected.

The twin earthquakes registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24.