Trump threatens Canada with higher tariffs over wildfire smoke

WASHINGTON, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday he’s holding Canada responsible for wildfire smoke hovering over much of the Midwestern and eastern United States and vowed to call Prime Minister Mark Carney, suggesting that the “cost of this pollution” could be added to tariffs Canada is already paying.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.