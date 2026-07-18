Iraq and Syria sign agreement to rehabilitate Haditha-Banias oil pipeline

BAGHDAD, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq and Syria signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to rehabilitate the oil pipeline linking Haditha in Iraq to Baniyas in Syria, with US energy company Chevron set to implement the project, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The United States welcomed the signing of the memorandum.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement: "The United States welcomes the signing of a historic memorandum of understanding between the governments of Iraq and Syria regarding the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Iraq-Syria crude oil pipeline."

It added, "This vital infrastructure project will enhance security and stability by promoting regional connectivity and prosperity." American companies will play a key role in carrying out the construction work."