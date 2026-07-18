European indices fell, pressured by technology stocks

LONDON, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Most European stock indices declined at the close of trading on Friday, posting weekly losses, as investor sentiment weakened globally due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and a broad sell-off in technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.41% to 641.09 points, heading for a slight weekly loss, after investors sold off semiconductor stocks amid concerns that their valuations had become too high following strong gains earlier in the year.

Germany's DAX index slipped 0.35% to close at 24,828.12 points, while Britain's FTSE 100 index was flat at 10,600.37 points. France's CAC 40 index also finished lower, down 0.47%, at 8,338.81 points.