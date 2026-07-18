Chinese airlines order 95 Airbus jets with list price of $17.8 billion to expand fleet

Three Chinese airlines have announced plans to acquire a combined 95 Airbus aircraft, including A350 widebodies and A320neo-family jets, as the country’s carriers continue to expand capacity and modernise their fleets.

Air China, Shenzhen Airlines and Hainan Airlines disclosed orders with a combined list-price value of approximately $17.8 billion in filings with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 17.

The largest commitment comes from Air China and its subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines, which will acquire a combined 55 aircraft with a stated list value of approximately $12.4 billion.

Air China will purchase 15 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft, while Shenzhen Airlines will acquire 40 A320neo-family narrowbodies. Hainan Airlines has separately agreed to purchase 40 A320neo-family aircraft, with the deal valued at up to $5.4 billion at list prices.

Hainan Airlines’ 40 A320neo-family aircraft are scheduled to arrive between 2028 and 2032.