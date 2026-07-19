Muslim World League condemns continued Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

MAKKAH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, renewed his condemnation of the repeated Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure and civilian and vital facilities, describing them as violations of all religious values, international law and humanitarian norms, and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the safety of its peoples.

Al-Issa reaffirmed the League's full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in all measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents.