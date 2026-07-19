England beat France to claim 2026 World Cup bronze

MIAMI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- England secured third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 6-4 today in the third-place play-off.

England took a 4-0 lead in the first half through goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa, along with a brace from Bukayo Saka, who later completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice for France, while Bradley Barcola added another goal in the second half. Ousmane Dembélé netted France’s fourth in the sixth minute of stoppage time, before Jude Bellingham completed the scoring with England’s sixth goal.