Italian Ministry of Health issues red heat alerts for 14 cities

ROME, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of Italian cities under the highest-level heat wave warning will fall over the weekend, although extreme temperatures and health risks continue across much of the country, ANSA news agency reported.

According to Italy's Ministry of Health, 16 cities were put under a red heat alert on Saturday, down from an earlier forecast of 19, before the number decreases to 14 on Sunday.

Meteorologists said southern Italy will remain the hardest-hit region, with temperatures approaching 50C (122F) in some areas.

Forecasters expect the current heat wave to begin weakening from Monday as the African anticyclone shifts westward.

Southern Italy and the islands are expected to remain very hot, although temperatures are forecast to decline slightly.