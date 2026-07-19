ISTANBUL, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of newly established companies in Türkiye rose 9.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) said.

A total of 57,062 companies were established between January and June, up from 52,226 in the same period last year, according to TOBB data, carried by Anadolu Agency.

The number of liquidated companies increased 0.9% year-on-year to 13,579 in the six-month period, while the number of cooperatives entering liquidation fell 3.1% to 474.

In June, 9,639 companies were established, up 31.5% from a year earlier and 26.1% from May.