Malaysia: Early action needed to minimise impact of expected El Nino

KUALA LUMPUR, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit several states in the Peninsula, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the areas expected to be affected in the Peninsula are Perlis; Kedah, involving Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, and Padang Terap; Perak

(Manjung, Perak Tengah, and Hilir Perak); and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong, and Rompin).

The Alliance for a Safe Community stressed that Malaysia must begin early and coordinated preparations to mitigate the impact of the expected Super El Nino, which could pose significant risks to public health, water security, agriculture and the environment if left unaddressed.

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said forecasts that Malaysia could experience the phenomenon from around November this year, with conditions expected to peak between November and

January 2027, should be treated as a serious warning for authorities and the public to strengthen preparedness.

He stressed that the situation should not trigger panic, but instead prompt early action to reduce potential risks arising from prolonged hot and dry conditions.

“Meteorological authorities have cautioned that the phenomenon could bring significantly higher temperatures, prolonged dry spells, reduced rainfall and an increased risk of haze, particularly after the monsoon season.

“The experience of previous El Nino episodes has shown that prolonged hot and dry weather can have far-reaching consequences, including water shortages, increased forest and peatland fires, transboundary haze, reduced agricultural yields, threats to food security, adverse health effects such as heat stress and dehydration, as well as disruption to economic activities,” he said in a statement today.

He said Malaysia should adopt a proactive, coordinated and whole-of-society approach to minimise the impact of the phenomenon. Among the measures proposed were strengthening water resource

management through prudent usage, reducing leakages, increasing storage capacity and preparing contingency plans for areas prone to water shortages.

He said climate change was making extreme weather events more frequent and severe, and the expected Super El Nino should be viewed not merely as a seasonal phenomenon but as another

reminder for Malaysia to strengthen its climate resilience and disaster preparedness.