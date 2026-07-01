Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian counterpart discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and the situation in the Middle East during a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Safadi strongly condemned the hostile Iranian attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts to end the escalation in the region and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, in a manner that contributes to achieving lasting security and stability.