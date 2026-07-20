Egypt condemns Iranian attack on Kuwaiti vital facility

CAIRO, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt condemned the Iranian attack on a vital civilian facility in Kuwait, saying the strike violated Kuwaiti sovereignty and threatened regional security.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, the Egyptian foreign ministry said the attack targeted a power generation and water desalination plant, calling it a "blatant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that could undermine stability in the Gulf region.

Egypt reaffirmed its full solidarity with Kuwait and voiced support for all measures taken to safeguard Kuwait's security, stability, and critical infrastructure.

The ministry also reiterated Egypt's rejection of attacks on civilian facilities and vital infrastructure, warning that such actions pose a direct threat to civilians and regional stability.

It called for an immediate halt to military escalation and urged all parties to pursue diplomatic solutions to preserve regional security and spare the region further tensions.