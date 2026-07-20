Spain defeat Argentina to win 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW JERSEY, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain were crowned champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the second time in their history after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final at New York/New Jersey Stadium today.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, featured 48 teams for the first time.

The match ended goalless after normal time before Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the 106th minute of the second period of extra time, securing Spain's second World Cup title after their maiden triumph in 2010.