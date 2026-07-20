Kuwaiti air defences intercept hostile drone attacks

KUWAIT, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the country's air defence systems are currently intercepting hostile drone attacks following what it described as the criminal Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the General Staff said that any explosion sounds heard were the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

It urged the public to adhere to security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.