UAE strengthens global position as model for sports investment, community participation

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global model for investing in people through sport, supported by an integrated ecosystem that combines infrastructure development, broader participation and talent development.

This approach reflects a long-term strategic vision that treats sport as a tool for comprehensive development and future-building.

Recent years have witnessed a notable expansion in “sport for all” programmes and community activities through targeted initiatives serving all segments of society, from children and young people to senior citizens and People of Determination. These efforts aim to promote healthy lifestyles and establish sport as part of everyday life.

This direction is underpinned by the continued support of the UAE leadership, which has attached considerable importance to the sports sector through investment in world-class facilities, including integrated complexes, modern indoor halls and multi-purpose stadiums.

Such infrastructure has created an ideal environment for identifying and developing talent, while strengthening the UAE’s capacity to host major regional and international championships.

As part of efforts to embed a strong sporting culture, National Sports Day was designated as an annual occasion to celebrate the sector’s achievements and encourage community participation, in cooperation with sports bodies and educational institutions.

Events linked to this direction also featured the announcement of the first official edition of the School Games, an initiative under the National Sports Strategy 2031, alongside the unveiling of its new logo, reinforcing the role of school sport in identifying talent.

The UAE has also launched specialised initiatives to motivate athletes and honour high achievers through comprehensive support and sponsorship programmes, as well as prestigious awards that promote a culture of excellence.

Entities including the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the sports councils of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah play a central role in supporting federations and clubs and developing a wide range of sports.

Meanwhile, sports institutions continue their efforts to promote various disciplines and expand participation through local competitions and talent-identification programmes in schools and clubs. These efforts have helped raise competitiveness and strengthen the presence of UAE sport at international events.

Sports councils also play a key role in regulating and developing the sector in each emirate by enhancing planning and coordination among relevant entities. This helps ensure the adoption of flexible administrative models suited to the needs and activities of each emirate while achieving high levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

These efforts have a direct impact on the quality of life of individuals and society. Sport enhances physical and mental health, reinforces discipline and teamwork, and helps reduce illnesses associated with physical inactivity, contributing to a more active and productive community.

Economically, sport has become a vital sector supporting growth as the global sports economy expands and investment increases in infrastructure, broadcasting rights and sports marketing.

The UAE is keeping pace with these developments through growing investment in hosting major events and developing sports-related industries, including sports tourism, event management and modern technologies. This enhances the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product and creates new opportunities for growth.