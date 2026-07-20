Tropical Storm Fausto forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical Storm Fausto has formed over the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's south-western coast, with no coastal watches or warnings issued so far.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said a tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Fausto on Sunday afternoon. Its centre was located about 750 miles (1,200 kilometres) south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

The hurricane centre forecast steady to rapid strengthening over the next few days, with Fausto expected to become a hurricane by Monday night.