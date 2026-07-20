Hundreds evacuated as wildfire scorches 13,000 hectares in Spain

MADRID, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Firefighters were battling a wildfire north of Madrid that has burned around 13,000 hectares of land and forced some 700 residents to evacuate, authorities said.

Around 300 firefighters, supported by 26 water-dropping aircraft, were working to contain the blaze, which broke out on Thursday amid scorching temperatures in Guadalajara province, the regional forest fire response service said on X.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on X that his government was closely monitoring the wildfire and thanked firefighters “working tirelessly” to protect lives and bring the blaze under control.