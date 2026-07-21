UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.