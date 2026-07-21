Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 967, UN warns of spread in displacement camps

KINSHASA, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 2,423, ‌including 967 ‌deaths, government data ​showed on Monday.

The country's public health institute said in its latest report ​that 79 new cases were detected on Sunday ​in the eastern provinces ​of Ituri ​and North Kivu.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that confirmed Ebola cases have been reported in at least 16 displacement sites across the province of Ituri. These sites host more than 270,000 displaced people, with overcrowding and limited access to basic services increasing the risk of disease transmission.

The UN and its partners continue to support displaced communities through prevention and awareness activities, including the installation of handwashing stations and community outreach on Ebola prevention measures.

OCHA continues to call for increased international support to sustain the Ebola response and life-saving assistance to displaced communities already facing years of conflict, displacement and deteriorating living conditions.