Gold rises 1% on Tuesday

WORLD CAPITALS, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday.

Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $4,054.24 per ounce as of ​0529 GMT, while the US gold futures for August delivery were up 1.1 percent at $4,059.10.

Spot silver gained 2.8 percent ​to $57.99 per ounce, platinum was up 1 percent at $1,610.06 and palladium rose 1.2 percent to $1,267.68.

Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was largely flat at 162.49 yen.

The euro was little changed at $1.1417, while the British pound was roughly 0.1 percent firmer.

The US dollar index, which measures the ​currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 100.93, after touching its highest level since 15th July ​in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.4 percent stronger at $0.5864, hitting its highest level since early June, while the Australian dollar was a ​touch stronger at $0.7001.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar steadied after dropping to a one-month low.