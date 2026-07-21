Korea's exports up 52% in first 20 days of July

SEOUL, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports rose 52.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of July as overseas shipments of semiconductors nearly tripled amid the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, customs data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments reached US$54.9 billion in the 1st to 20th July period, compared with $36 billion tallied in the same period last year, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports went up 20 percent on-year to $42.7 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $12.2 billion.

By sector, exports of semiconductors continued to lead the overall gains, jumping 180 percent to $22.1 billion.

Outbound shipments of petroleum products moved up 33.4 percent to $3.41 billion, while exports of automobiles fell 10.6 percent to $3.24 billion.

Exports of steel products and ships rose 11.1 percent and 70.8 percent, respectively, to $2.64 billion and $2.44 billion.

By destination, exports to China nearly doubled to $13.3 billion, and those to the United States rose 39.6 percent to $8.96 billion.

Cumulative exports this year through Monday came to $551.2 billion, up 48.7 percent from a year earlier.