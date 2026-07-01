ADB, Japan establish new water security fund

TOKYO, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Japan today established a new fund to strengthen water security and protect people across Asia and the Pacific from worsening floods, droughts, and other water-related shocks. Japan will make an initial $10 million contribution to the fund.

ADB and the Government of Japan created the Water Initiative for Security, Efficiency and Resilience (WISER) Fund. The fund will help ADB developing member countries strengthen water systems, reduce disaster risks, improve water-use efficiency, and apply digital and innovative solutions to water challenges.

“There is nothing more basic to life, or more decisive for development, than water,” said ADB President Masato Kanda. “Now we must move faster, invest smarter, and make water security the foundation of a more resilient future.”

Japan’s Minister of Finance Satsuki Katayama said, “Investment in the water sector is indispensable to the sustainable development of the region and to improving people’s lives. Japan highly values the role ADB has played in addressing development challenges, and, with strong expectations for ADB’s further actions, has decided to contribute $10 million to the WISER Fund.”

Asia and the Pacific is the world’s most affected region for floods, storms, and droughts, with more than four in 10 global flood events occurring in Asia. About 220 million people in the region still lack basic water supply, and about 520 million lack basic sanitation. According to ADB’s latest Asian Water Development Outlook, 2.7 billion people in the region have been lifted from extreme water insecurity since 2013, but hard-won gains could be at risk due to environmental degradation, increased water-related hazards, and a shortfall in infrastructure investments.

From 2021 to 2025, ADB committed $12.7 billion to the water sector, benefiting about 63 million people.

ADB is aiming to reach 100 million people from 2026 to 2030 with safe water, sanitation, irrigation, greater resilience, and other water benefits as part of Water Forward, a global initiative promoting water security.