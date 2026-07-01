Trump authorizes direct US flights to Lebanon

WASHINGTON, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of direct flights between Lebanon and the United States during a joint press conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, in a move that could mark a significant shift in bilateral ties after more than four decades of suspended air links, Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The announcement came during Aoun's first visit to Washington by a Lebanese president since 2009, with the two leaders also discussing US military support for Lebanon, the implementation of the Washington framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, and the security situation in southern Lebanon.

Trump said Washington had "clear plans" to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and would help Lebanon address many of its longstanding challenges, adding that talks included the pilot phase of the framework agreement in southern Lebanon and the army's deployment to areas from which Israeli forces are expected to withdraw.

Aoun urged Trump to maintain US support for the Lebanese army, describing it as "the pillar of stability" in the country and saying he had requested continued political backing from Washington. He reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the Washington framework agreement with Israel, saying its "ultimate goal" was to end hostilities between the two countries permanently.









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