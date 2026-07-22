United States sends first aid to Cuba as part of $100 million commitment

WASHINGTON, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States said on Tuesday, July 21, it was sending the first part of a $100 million aid package to Cuba, as the island suffers a deep economic crisis under pressure from Washington.

A plane carrying "pre-packaged food and hygiene kits for up to 700 Cuban families" was to depart from Miami, the State Department said in a statement.

The aid will be delivered directly by the Catholic church, the statement added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed the $100 million package in May.