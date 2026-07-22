US Defence Secretary estimates war with Iran cost US $37.5 billion

WASHINGTON, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The war with Iran has cost the US some $37.5 billion so far - an increase of nearly $8 bn since the last estimate in May, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth gave the estimate during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30.

He said he was seeking $87bn in congressional funding for his department, with $67bn of that destined for operations in the Middle East.