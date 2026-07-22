Bahraini, Qatari FMs discuss latest regional developments

MANAMA, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, held a phone call on Tuesday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest regional developments.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the two ministers discussed the continued Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan, as well as the systematic attacks on critical infrastructure, vital facilities, and civilians.

They also reviewed the implications of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the freedom and safety of maritime navigation and the global economy.

The two sides further discussed ongoing efforts to preserve regional security and stability and exchanged views on a range of issues and topics of mutual interest.